Recruiting roundup: Official visits on tap for Illinois football this weekend

Illinois football recruiting official visits headline one of the program’s most important weekends of the spring. A small but high-priority group of targets is coming to campus for official visits, and while the list isn’t long, it carries weight — several of these prospects are nearing decisions, with Illinois firmly in the mix for more than a few.

This weekend isn’t just about getting them to Champaign. It’s a chance for the recruits to see the program up close, feel the day-to-day energy, and decide if it fits. In a couple of these recruitments, Illinois isn’t chasing anymore. Now it’s about finishing.

LINKS: Commitments | Offers | Visits

4-star DL Aidan O’Neil, Ramsey (NJ), Don Bosco

Illinois has worked its way into a competitive group for O’Neil, who has the Illini in a top seven that also includes Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Indiana. The Don Bosco Prep standout is set to be in Champaign this weekend for his first official visit, part of a busy stretch of spring trips as he works through that list.

O’Neil checks in at No. 108 nationally in the Rivals Industry rankings. Last season as junior he posted 54 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 16 tackles for loss. With O’Neil saying he could be ready to decide not long after his visits wrap up, the timing gives Illinois a real chance to set the bar high.

4-star OT Timi Aliu, Locust Grove (GA)

Illinois gets the first crack at four-star offensive lineman Timi Aliu this weekend. The staff offered him last August and has stayed involved, so this isn’t coming out of nowhere. He’ll open his official visit schedule in Champaign before heading to the rest of his stops, and Illinois will try to set the tone early. Aliu’s the kind of piece they like—long, physical, and flexible enough to play inside or outside.

There’s plenty of competition waiting. Nebraska, Georgia and Florida are the ones most tied to him right now, with visits coming later in the cycle, plus Syracuse in the mix. But getting him on campus first gives Illinois a chance to make it feel real before those others get their turn. Now it’s about how much ground they can gain this weekend.

3-star OT Mason Halliman, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East

Illinois gets another key shot this weekend with three-star offensive lineman Mason Halliman set to be on campus for an official visit. He’s one of the staff’s top priorities up front, and this trip comes at a good time with his recruitment tightening. Halliman said he’s eager to see a live practice and get a better feel for the culture and intensity around the program—two things Illinois has leaned into during visits.

The Illini are right in the middle of it. Halliman said Michigan, Illinois and Iowa make up his top three, turning this into a straight Big Ten battle. Iowa carried the early momentum, but Bret Bielema and his staff have made a strong push to close the gap. This weekend gives Illinois a real chance to swing things further in its direction if it can back up that message in person.

3-star WR Brody Knowles, Southlake (Texas) Carroll

Illinois gets its shot this weekend with Southlake (Texas) Carroll receiver Brody Knowles, who is set to visit Champaign April 10–12. The 6-foot-5 wideout fits what the staff looks for on the outside, and the production is there — 36 catches for 816 yards and seven touchdowns last season as his recruitment picked up.

The Illini are one of several programs working to get into position before summer visits. Knowles has stops lined up elsewhere and has been a frequent visitor at TCU, so this weekend is about making an impression and strengthening the relationship before his decision timeline comes into focus.

3-star EDGE Josh Christiansen, Lake Oswego (Ore.)

Illinois will get a look this weekend at 2027 edge rusher Josh Christensen from Lake Oswego (Ore.), who is set to be in Champaign as his recruitment continues to pick up. The 6-foot-6, 252-pounder already holds an offer from Illinois and is coming off a productive junior season with 8 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hurries.

The Illini are part of a busy visit run for Christensen, with stops planned at Washington, Oregon, Utah, Washington State and Northwestern. He’s still early in the process and not rushing a decision, but this weekend gives Illinois a chance to build traction before his summer visits help shape things further.

3-star DL Anitoni Tahi, Chandler (AZ) Basha

Illinois is in the mix for defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, who has the Illini in a final six that includes Arizona State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin. He’ll be in Champaign this weekend for his first official visit, giving Illinois an early chance to make its case. Tahi has already pointed to the Illini’s defensive scheme as something he likes, which lines up with how the staff has recruited him.

It’s a crowded race. Tahi has visits lined up across the board and has already been on a few campuses, so this will move quickly into the summer. Getting him on campus early matters for Illinois, especially with how balanced this group looks right now.

DL Eli Thornton, Jonesboro (Ark.) Valley View

Illinois has put itself in a solid spot with defensive lineman Eli Thornton, who has the Illini in a top six that also includes Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt. He’s already been through Champaign this spring and connected with Bret Bielema and defensive line coach Jordan Thomas, who offered him not long after arriving. Thornton has said he can see himself at Illinois, so there’s real traction going into the weekend.

Now it’s about finishing the job. Thornton will be back on campus for an official visit this weekend, giving Illinois a chance to turn that early momentum into something more. He plans to decide by July 4, so this visit comes at the right time—and it feels like an opportunity for the staff to close if everything lines up.