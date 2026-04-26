Spring football recap: Top five Illini newcomers for 2026

Spring practice wrapped up with a better sense of where things stand for Illinois Fighting Illini football. The offense spent the month getting a new quarterback comfortable, while the defense worked through a new system and the adjustments that came with it. By the end, the picture had started to come into focus.

That sets up this look at Illinois football newcomers for 2026, as Orange and Blue News breaks down the five players who stood out this spring. With spots open across the roster, a handful of new faces made a clear impression and carried it through the final practices.

1. QB Katin Houser

With Luke Altmyer moving on and the rest of the depth chart populated by underclassmen, Illinois needs transfer Katin Houser to step in be solid. The transfer from East Carolina takes over the the starters role and has spent spring ball learning the playbook and becoming comfortable in the system.

Houser brings a different skill set than Altmyer – he’s more of a big pocket passer. But, the one thing they share is the ability to make all of the throws in Barry Lunney Jr.’s scheme. He has a quick release and processes things rapidly, according to QB’s coach Art Sitkowski.

“When we first started watching his film in December, one of the first things you saw on film is how quickly he gets the ball out of his hands,” Sitkowski said. “He also has the ability to exhaust people in his progressions off of pre-snap keys. He’s a very decisive passer. You can tell he’s been a guy who has played major college football.”

Houser started his career at Michigan State. He was the starter the last two seasons at ECU. At a junior last year, he completed 269-of-408 passes for 3,300 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.

2. WR Jayshon Platt

FAU transfer Jayshon Platt emerged this spring as a strong candidate to help replace the production of Hank Beatty. The staff wanted more than just another target — it needed speed — and Platt has quickly filled that role, positioning himself alongside Colin Dixon and Hudson Clement as a likely part of the rotation.

Platt’s impact goes beyond straight-line speed. Illinois has moved him around the formation, testing his flexibility and how he fits within different looks.

“He has really good position flex,” said Justin Stepp. “I think he will be a guy we can move around a lot and play different spots. Obviously, he has some pop. He’s got speed off the ball, and he’s really good when he has the ball in hands.”

What has stood out most to the staff is how quickly Platt has adapted. His attention to detail and understanding of the offense have helped him gain trust early.

“The most impressive thing about him is how smart he is as far as route running and attention to detail,” Stepp said. “The notes that he has — he’s meticulous. He wants to know what he’s doing right and what he’s doing wrong.”

3. CB Jakwon Morris

Jakwon Morris is tracking toward a starting job at cornerback opposite Juice Clark after a steady spring. The junior-college transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College enrolled in January and has worked his way into first-team reps as Illinois reshapes the position in Bobby Hauck’s 3–3–5. His quick-twitch athleticism has stood out early.

That burst shows up in coverage and when he closes on the ball in the run game.

“Jakwon Morris has really had a good spring camp,” cornerbacks coach Corey Parker said. “He is covering great receivers and getting pass breakups, and making plays in run fits. He’s coming fresh out of JUCO and right into this thing. He’s building great relationships on this football team. It was really good to see how he has acclimated himself to the program.”

Morris is still adjusting to the pace and physical matchups he’ll see in the Big Ten, but he has handled the transition well. He heads into the summer as the top option across from Clark, giving Illinois a clear pairing at corner as the defense takes shape.

4. OT Christian Martin

Colorado State transfer Christian Martin has moved into position to start at left tackle for Illinois, filling the spot vacated by NFL Draft pick J.C. Davis. The 6-foot-6 lineman arrived with starting experience and has taken most of the first-team work during spring practice as the Illini sort out a reshaped offensive line.

Martin’s movement skills have shown up early, particularly in pass protection, where his feet and length allow him to stay attached to edge rushers. He has also been working through adjustments to a new system and technique.

“He’s very athletic,” offensive line coach Bart Miller said. “He had to learn a little bit of how we do things here playing in a little bit different offense, and some that with the fundamentals and the technique. I feel like every practice he has gotten a little bit better.”

He is one part of a broader rebuild up front. Only right guard Brandon Henderson returns as a full-time starter, leaving multiple spots to be settled heading into the summer. Martin’s progress at left tackle gives Illinois a foundation piece as the group continues to come together.

5. NT Darrell Prater

Transfer defensive lineman Darrell Prater worked his way into the No. 1 role at nose tackle by the end of spring practice, giving Illinois a needed anchor as it rebuilds the front. The Jacksonville State transfer arrived with experience but needed time to adjust before settling into the middle of the defense.

The turning point came midway through the spring, when his comfort level began to match the scheme.

“Halfway about week two, (Prater) made that big jump and it really started to click for him,” defensive line coach Jordan Thomas said. “It’s fairly similar to what he was doing at Jack State, but now getting in here and learning our terminology and how we do things. Once he got his legs under him, the jump has been exponential.”

From that point on, Prater handled more first-team reps and showed he could hold up at the point of attack.

His emergence comes as Illinois resets its defensive line, with new leadership under Thomas following the departure of Terrance Jamison and multiple rotation losses from last season. Prater’s rise gives the Illini a clear option at nose tackle heading into the summer as the rest of the unit continues to take shape.

Other notable newcomers

OG Maika Matelau, Soph., JUCO transfer from Mt. San Antonio College

WR Aex Perry, Sr., transfer from FIU

SAF Lavon Williams, Sr. transfer from East Texas A&M

CB Nick Hankins, Fr. Belleville (Ill.) West

LB Will Holmes, Jr. transfer from Utah State

DT Carter Janki, Sr., transfer from Penn

DT Parker Crim, Fr. Lima (Ohio) Elida

DT King Liggins, Fr. Chicago Brother Rice