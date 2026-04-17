Talk Illini Podcast: Andrej Stojakovic to return for senior season

Talk Illini Podcast: Andrej Stojakovic is returning as a key returning player for his senior season with the Illini! JR from Talk Illini breaks down this huge announcement, roster impact with David Mirkovic and Tomislav Visic, potential starting lineup, culture fit, and John Blackwell recruitment updates. This is a massive boost for Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball after their Final Four run. JR covers Andrej’s stats, growth, next-season role, and why this cements a championship-caliber roster.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.