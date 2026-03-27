Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois' defensive masterclass sends it to the Elite Eight

Talk Illini Podcast: JR breaks down the Fighting Illini’s huge 65-55 Sweet 16 victory over No. 2 Houston in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Illinois advances to the Elite Eight with a dominant defensive performance, a massive 17-0 second-half run, strong rebounding, and historic freshman double-doubles from Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic (first pair of freshmen teammates to do so in an NCAA Tournament game since freshmen became eligible).

JR discusses the game plan, holding Houston to just 55 points and only 2 free throw attempts, Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic stepping up big, Brad Underwood’s adjustments, and what this means for Illinois basketball as they prepare to face the Cinderella Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight. Plus, score predictions, KenPom insights, and why this Illini team has Final Four potential. A massive win for Brad Underwood and the Fighting Illini!

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.