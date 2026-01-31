Talk Illini Podcast: Is Keaton Wagler the best player in the Big Ten?

Talk Illini Podcast: We all agree on one thing: Keaton Wagler has locked up Big Ten Freshman of the Year. But here’s the real question — why aren’t we talking about something bigger? In this episode, I make the case that Keaton Wagler should be a legitimate Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, and that if Illinois goes on the road and beats Nebraska, he should be the odds-on favorite. The numbers, analytics, and context all support it.

In this episode:

• Why preseason narratives around Braden Smith need to be re-evaluated

• How team success matters in POY voting

• Keaton Wagler’s conference-only production vs the field

• Bart Torvik metrics that show Wagler as the Big Ten’s most impactful player

• Why “Freshman of the Year” isn’t a ceiling — it’s a floor

• The Nebraska game as a potential turning point in the national conversation

• Why Illinois’ historic offensive efficiency starts with Keaton

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.