Talk Illini Podcast: Illini defense finding its identity

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois closed nonconference play with a convincing 90–55 win over Southern, but this one was about much more than the final score. The Illini continued to show real offensive balance, ball movement, and defensive consistency as five players scored in double figures and the bench delivered a huge impact. Jake Davis sparked the first half, Keaton Wagler controlled the game with another double-double, and the frontcourt once again owned the glass. Illinois followed up the Braggin’ Rights blowout with another professional performance, reinforcing the habits Brad Underwood has emphasized all season. What stood out most — and what still needs cleaning up — as the calendar flips to Big Ten play? Let’s break it all down and look ahead to what’s next.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.