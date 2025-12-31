Talk Illini Podcast: Luke Altmyer delivers a storybook ending vs Tennessee

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois caps off a nine-win season with a dramatic 30–28 walk-off victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, and the ending couldn’t have been more fitting. In this live postgame, Sunny & JR react to Luke Altmyer’s clutch final drive, the perfectly executed game plan, and the moments that swung everything late in Nashville. We break down the key coaching decisions, the bend-but-don’t-break defense, and why this win matters far beyond one bowl game. A special night, a special finish, and a season Illini fans won’t forget.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.