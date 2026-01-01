Talk Illini Podcast: Illini Transfer Portal exits

Talk Illini Podcast: Dive into the latest Illinois transfer portal exits with JR and Carson on Talk Illini. We break down David Olano transfer, Cole Rusk transfer, and Kaleb Patterson transfer – big losses for the Illini amid NIL discussions and roster changes heading into 2026.

In this episode of Talk Illini, JR and Carson analyze the recent transfer portal departures from the Illinois football team, including star kicker David Olano’s legacy and stats, tight end Cole Rusk’s contributions despite injuries, and safety Kaleb Patterson’s rotational role.

We discuss the impact on the Illini, NIL realities in the Big Ten, and what this means for Brett Bielema’s squad. From positive reflections on their time at Illinois to thoughts on future fits elsewhere, get the full scoop on these key exits. Illinois football news and Illinois transfer portal updates are heating up – don’t miss our take on how the team rebounds.

