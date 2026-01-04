Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois proves it can win the hard way

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois went into Philadelphia and handled business the hard way. The Illini shot poorly, missed open threes, and still controlled the game from start to finish in a 73–65 road win over Penn State at The Palestra. This wasn’t pretty — but it was mature, physical, and exactly the kind of Big Ten win that translates in March. I break down why Keaton Wagler’s impact goes far beyond the box score, how Zvonimir Ivišić changed the game defensively, and why Illinois’ ability to win without shooting well says a lot about this team’s ceiling. This is the type of road win good teams stack.

