Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois beats Northwestern in Evanston 79-68 

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois goes into Evanston and finally gets the job done. No. 13 Illinois knocks off Northwestern 79–68 for a sixth straight win, and this one felt like a real “grown-up” performance in a building that has been a problem lately. Keaton Wagler once again took over in the second half, but the story of the night might be Tomislav Ivisic looking like the old version of himself, scoring 21 and hitting monster shots late to slam the door.

This win showed exactly why Illinois is so dangerous right now — balance, maturity, and the ability to answer every run. Northwestern got a career night from Jayden Reid and kept pushing, but Illinois stayed business-like and closed like a contender. With Illinois stacking road wins and proving it can win in multiple ways, the question is starting to feel real… is this the best team of the Brad Underwood era?

