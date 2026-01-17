Talk Illini Podcast: Bench gives Illinois a boost in win over Minnesota

Talk Illini Podcast: Dive into our recap of the thrilling Illinois vs Minnesota game. Illinois secures a 77-67 win over Minnesota, extending their streak to seven. Standouts like Zvonimir Ivisic (Big Z) with 18 points and Keaton Wagler shining bright. Full breakdown of defense, key plays, and Big Ten standings. In this episode of Talk Illini, JR recaps Illinois’ dominant performance against Minnesota in men’s basketball. From early struggles to Big Z’s game-changing impact, we cover stats, takeaways, and future implications for the Illini.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.