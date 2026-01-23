Talk Illini Podcast: Purdue game preview and predictions
Illini defensive back Xavier Scott discussed his return for the 2026 season Wednesday at State Farm Center after an injury-shortened year. The...
https://www.youtube.com/live/g34cTI1cmqA?si=avgDkZRT45E4Z8Jk Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois secures a commanding 89-70 win over Maryland, raising...
Andrej Stojakovic put together his most complete performance of the season Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 30 points in a convincing Big Ten...
Illinois signs Darrell Prater as the Illini continue to reshape their defensive line through the transfer portal. The former Jacksonville State...
Illinois vs. Maryland preview: No. 11 Illinois puts its season-best seven-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night when it hosts Maryland at...
Illinois senior guard Kylan Boswell suffered a bone fracture in his right hand during practice on Monday and is expected to return to the lineup in...
Illinois keeps stacking wins, and the Illini are starting to feel it. Saturday’s victory over Minnesota pushed Illinois to a seven-game winning...
Illinois commit Ethan Brown was back at State Farm Center on Saturday to watch the Illini defeat Minnesota 77–67 for their seventh straight win. The...
Jack Brown’s junior day visit to Illinois this weekend served as another data point in what has been a long-running recruitment between the four-star...
Illinois signed Bowling Green transfer defensive lineman Isaiah Thomison, adding an experienced interior presence to a reshaped Illini defensive...
Illinois tops Minnesota 77-67 on Saturday at State Farm Center, using a strong bench performance and a decisive second half to extend its winning...
https://youtu.be/ZFf8Au-3vd8?si=-KS0-XW8EA6_Ydel Talk Illini Podcast: Dive into our recap of the thrilling Illinois vs Minnesota game. Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois has added another in-state building block to its future backcourt. The Illini landed a commitment from 2027 wing Mason...
No. 13 Illinois brings a season-best six-game winning streak into Saturday’s home matchup with Minnesota at State Farm Center. At 14-3 overall and...
Kylan Boswell is Illinois' glue guy - Illinois basketball is riding a six-game winning streak, and senior guard Kylan Boswell has played a major role...
https://youtu.be/9FuaonaCkPI?si=Dx0wEJeME0XjJZDh Talk Illini Podcast: In this episode of Talk Illini, JR and Carson Bounds break down Xavier...
Xavier Scott to return for Illinois in 2026, as the veteran defensive back announced he will forgo the NFL Draft and come back for a fifth season....
Orange and Blue News Big Ten Power Rankings: The Big Ten race is already taking shape, and Illinois remains firmly in the thick of it. Orange and...
https://youtu.be/agHfN8LSiPQ?si=66L9OITh-W_0esvF Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois goes into Evanston and finally gets the job done. No. 13 Illinois...
Illinois topped Northwestern 79–68 on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena, using a balanced scoring effort and late execution to secure its sixth...
Illinois brings back kicker Ethan Moczulski to stabilize its special teams unit. The former Illini and Washington transfer is expected to replace...
Illinois football recruiting junior day - The Illini staff will turn its attention toward the future this weekend, hosting a select group of top 2027...
Illinois at Northwestern preview - No. 13 Illinois carries a season-best five-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s matchup at Northwestern as...
Illini freshman guard Keaton Wagler has emerged as Illinois’ leading scorer, earning Brad Underwood’s trust in key moments as the Illini ride a...
Illinois player grades vs. Iowa - In a Big Ten matchup in Iowa City, No. 16 Illinois walked out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 75-69 road win over...