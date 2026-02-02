Talk Illini Podcast: Illini show growth in 78-69 victory over Nebraska

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois didn’t just beat Nebraska — they showed who they are becoming. The No. 9 Illini walked into Pinnacle Bank Arena, one of the loudest environments in college basketball, and took control when it mattered most. The result was a 78–69 road win over a Nebraska team that hadn’t lost at home in two months — and Illinois did it without Kylan Boswell. This wasn’t revenge for December. This was validation.

In this episode, I break down:

• Why this Nebraska win feels different than a normal resume boost

• How Illinois responded after Nebraska buried 11 threes in the first half

• The defensive gamble that flipped the game

• Why Illinois dominated the glass and the paint

• The emergence of the Ivišić Twin Towers as a real identity

• Keaton Wagler’s second-half takeover — and what it says about his maturity

• Why Illinois is evolving instead of regressing without Boswell

• Brad Underwood’s adjustments — yes, adjustments

• Why this team is no longer sneaking up on anyone Illinois isn’t surviving anymore. They’re solving problems in real time.

