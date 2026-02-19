Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois hires key assistants with NFL experience

Talk Illini Podcast: Join JR and Carson on Talk Illini as they discuss the latest Illinois football news, including defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford, inside linebackers coach Roger Cooper, tight ends coach Jared Elliott, running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley, special teams coordinator Chris Hurd, and defensive line coach Jordan Thomas. From Montana FCS standouts to NFL experience, these hires bring leadership, development, and recruiting power to the Illini. Part of Orange and Blue News on the ON3 Network – don’t miss this deep dive.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.