Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois falls to UCLA on buzzer-beater

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois suffered one of its toughest losses of the season Saturday night, blowing a 23-point first-half lead before falling 95–94 in overtime at UCLA on a last-second coast-to-coast layup. Despite dominating the glass, winning the free-throw battle, and controlling much of the game early, the Illini couldn’t string together the late defensive stops needed to close it out.

Keaton Wagler led the way with 19 points in a strong bounce-back performance, while Illinois placed multiple players in double figures. This marks Illinois’ third straight overtime loss and raises important questions about late-game execution as March approaches. In this episode of Talk Illini, we break down what went wrong, what it means moving forward, and whether this is a warning sign or simply part of the growth process for a team with championship aspirations.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.