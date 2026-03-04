Talk Illini Podcast: Stojakovic shines as Illinois crushes Oregon 

Talk Illini Podcast: Dive into this Illinois vs Oregon recap where JR breaks down the big win, including AJ Redd’s exciting points, Andrej Stojaković’s downhill drives, David Mirkovic’s physical defense, and key Illinois basketball takeaways from the 19-0 run that sealed the game. Oregon vs Illinois highlights include senior night moments and team analysis for Fighting Illini fans.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.