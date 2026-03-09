Talk Illini Podcast: David Mirkovic dominates in Illinois 78-72 victory over Terps

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois closed the regular season with a tough road win at Maryland, defeating the Terrapins 78–72 and locking up a top-four finish in the Big Ten. The story of the afternoon was David Mirkovic, who dominated inside with 22 points and 11 rebounds while anchoring the Illini offense throughout the game. Illinois controlled most of the action but struggled from three-point range, forcing them to grind out another close victory late.

The win secures a triple bye in the Big Ten Tournament and keeps Illinois firmly in the conversation for a strong NCAA Tournament seed. But with several tight games lately and inconsistent perimeter shooting, the bigger question remains: are the Illini peaking at the right time… or limping toward March?

In this episode of Talk Illini, Sunny breaks down Mirkovic’s huge performance, what the Maryland win means for Illinois heading into the postseason, and whether this team is ready for the intensity of March basketball.

