Talk Illini Podcast: Are the Illini playing their best basketball ahead of their matchup vs Houston?

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois is heading to the Sweet 16 — and now the real test begins. The Illini take on Houston in a matchup that many thought would be a nightmare… but is it actually the opposite? In this episode of Talk Illini, JR and Sunny Verma break down why Illinois might actually be a difficult matchup for Houston, from size and offensive rebounding to the emergence of Tomislav Ivisic and Andrej Stojakovic. Plus, what’s changed with Brad Underwood and this coaching staff, and why this Illinois team suddenly looks like one of the most dangerous teams left in the tournament.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.