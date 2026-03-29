Talk Illini Podcast: Stojakovic spark and Wagler heroics power Illinois to the Final Four

Talk Illini Podcast: JR and Sunny break down the Fighting Illini’s gritty 71-59 Elite Eight win over Iowa to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. They discuss the back-and-forth battle, Andrej Stojakovic’s huge spark off the bench (offense + locking down Bennett Stirtz), Keaton Wagler’s scoring, David Mirkovic’s rebounding and toughness in the paint, Brad Underwood’s second-half adjustments, elite defense, and why this versatile Illinois team looks dangerous heading to Indianapolis. Illinois dominated the paint (40-12 edge at one point) and went on key runs late, including a 21-8 closeout. Huge credit to the entire roster’s fight after a slow start.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.