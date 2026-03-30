Talk Illini Podcast: Takeaways on UConn before Illinois matchup in the Final Four

Talk Illini Podcast: JR drops 5 things he learned watching UConn vs Duke ahead of the huge Illinois vs UConn Final Four matchup. The Illini face a veteran Huskies squad that just stunned Duke.

Illinois Final Four scouting report breaks down Zataris Reed’s interior dominance, UConn chaos defense, young talent like Braylon Mullins, and why Keaton Wagler must stay poised.

In this episode of Talk Illini, JR shares his 5 key takeaways from UConn’s thrilling comeback win over Duke, including critical insights for Brad Underwood’s squad in the Illinois vs UConn showdown. From Terrence (Zataris) Reed Jr. looking like an absolute monster on the boards and in the paint, to the veteran leadership of Alex Karaban and Dan Hurley’s championship-caliber team, plus the chaos and turnover pressure UConn thrives on—this is must-watch scouting content for Illinois fans. JR also highlights why Keaton Wagler can’t afford freshman mistakes, how Illinois’ physicality must match up down low, and why this UConn team feels fully evolved since the November meeting.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.