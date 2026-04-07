Talk Illini Podcast: Roster construction as the Transfer Portal window opens

Talk Illini Podcast: JR and Sonny break down roster construction for next season after the Final Four run. Who returns — David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Quentin Coleman, Ty Rogers & more?

Plus John Blackwell transfer portal buzz, Brad Underwood plans, and potential Big Ten additions. Transfer Portal talk starts now! JR and Sonny dive deep into Talk Illini roster construction for 2026-27.

With the national championship in the books and the transfer portal officially open, they discuss the core players likely returning, tough decisions on Andrej Stojakovic and the Ivisic brothers, Ty Rogers’ future, and why David Mirkovic could be the foundation. They also break down portal targets like John Blackwell (Wisconsin legacy guard), Terrence Hill Jr., Jalen Cox, and how Brad Underwood can build on the Final Four momentum for another deep tournament run.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.