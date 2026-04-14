Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois QB recruiting takes hit with Kamden Lopati decommitting 

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois football news just dropped a tough one: four-star 2027 QB Kamden Lopati has decommitted from the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In this episode of Talk Illini, JR breaks down exactly what happened, why the decommit occurred, Michigan and Notre Dame as the top frontrunners, Bret Bielema’s pointed comments on revenue sharing and the new recruiting world, plus how Illinois pivots with Michael Clayton II, Carson Boyd, and the transfer portal.

Illinois Football Recruiting News takes center stage as the 2027 quarterback picture shifts. JR also covers Lopati’s impressive junior stats (nearly 65% completion, 2,671 pass yards, 34 TDs), his visits, Bielema’s development track record, and why this stings but isn’t the end for the Illini program.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.