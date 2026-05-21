Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois cannot let Cole Kelly leave the state

Talk Illini Podcast: Cole Kelly is rapidly becoming one of the biggest basketball recruits in the country — and Illinois was the FIRST program to believe in him. In this episode, I break down why the 6-foot-7 Neuqua Valley star should be one of Brad Underwood’s top priorities in the 2028 class. From his elite performances to his advanced playmaking, scoring ability, defensive versatility, and the important Mason Martin connection, this recruitment could become one of the most important in-state battles of the next few years.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.