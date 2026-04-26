Talk Illini Podcast: Andrej Stojakovic Declares for NBA Draft

Talk Illini Podcast: Andrej Stojakovic has officially declared for the NBA Draft—but before Illini fans panic, there’s an important detail: he’s maintaining his college eligibility. In this episode, Sunny breaks down why this move is completely normal, why Brad Underwood and the staff were absolutely not blindsided, and how this process actually helps Stojakovic improve heading into what could be his final season in Champaign. We also walk through his production during Illinois’ Final Four run, where he stood in NBA evaluations, and the timeline leading up to the May 28 withdrawal deadline. This isn’t about leaving—it’s about getting better.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.