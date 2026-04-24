Talk Illini Podcast: Could Kylan Boswell run it back for Illinois?

Talk Illini Podcast: JR discusses how NCAA President Charlie Baker’s 5-in-5 eligibility rule could give Kylan Boswell a fifth year at Illinois under Brad Underwood. Boswell’s potential bonus season, defensive leadership, roster fit with Andrej Stojaković, and more analyzed in this Talk Illini episode.

Kylan Boswell could return for one more run in orange and blue thanks to the proposed 5-in-5 rule change. We break down the current eligibility rules vs. the new proposal, Boswell’s impact on last year’s Final Four team, insider buzz, chemistry questions with Andrej Stojaković, NBA draft outlook, NIL factors, and whether he should come back or go pro.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.