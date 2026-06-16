Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois lands wide receiver Bennett Konkey

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois football continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail with the commitment of 3-star Geneva wide receiver Bennett Konkey. Today we break down why Konkey is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Midwest, what makes him such a dangerous weapon, how Barry Lunney Jr. and Justin Stepp won this recruitment, and why this commitment is another major win for Bret Bielema’s vision of keeping top Illinois talent home. Could Konkey become Illinois’ next great playmaker?

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.