Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois rolls past Rutgers

Talk Illini Podcast: JR recaps the Illini’s dominant 26-point win over Rutgers on Talk Illini. Keaton Wagler shines with 17 points and 7 rebounds in Illinois vs Rutgers. Rutgers vs Illinois highlights include a stellar first-half defense and key takeaways from the game. Dive into this episode of Talk Illini, where we break down Illinois’ commanding victory against Rutgers. From the sleepy start to the explosive first-half run, get all the insights on players like Keaton Wagler, Tomi Ivisic, and Jake Davis. Part of the Orange and Blue News on the On3 Network.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.