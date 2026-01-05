Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois scores big in Transfer Portal

Talk Illini Podcast: Dive into Katin Houser Illinois commitment as the transfer portal quarterback joins the Fighting Illini. We break down Carter Janki Illinois, Lavon Williams, Tony Diaz Illinois visits, and more transfer portal news from Talk Illini with JR and Carson Bounds. Join JR and Carson Bounds on Talk Illini for the latest on Illinois football and basketball.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.