Talk Illini Podcast: llinois loses freshman guard Brandon Lee 

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois basketball news just dropped as freshman guard Brandon Lee has entered the transfer portal right before the deadline. In this episode of Talk Illini, JR breaks down why the move isn’t surprising given limited playing time behind a stacked roster featuring returning talent like David Mirkovic, Stefan Vaaks, Andrej Stojakovic, and incoming five-star Quentin Coleman.

JR discusses the crowded 2026-27 outlook under Brad Underwood, whether Illinois will pursue high-priced transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, and the latest on John Blackwell recruitment amid strong interest from Duke, UCLA, and Louisville. Plus, thoughts on filling the depth guard spot without breaking the bank on an expensive roster.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.