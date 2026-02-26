Talk Illini Podcast: Can Illinois stop Dusty May’s Michigan team? Full game preview

Talk Illini Podcast: Friday night under the lights in Champaign — it doesn’t get much bigger than Illinois vs. Michigan. On this episode of Talk Illini, Sunny Verma and Carson Bounds are joined by Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine to break down one of the most intriguing matchups on the Big Ten calendar. We dive into how Dusty May has quickly reshaped Michigan’s identity, what’s different about this Wolverines team compared to past years, and why this game feels like a measuring stick moment for both programs.

We also get into strengths and weaknesses on both sides, the tactical chess match to watch, and the X-factors that could ultimately decide it. Can Illinois control the tempo? Where does Michigan have the edge? And which individual matchup might swing the entire night? If you’re looking for a balanced, inside look at both teams heading into a massive Friday showdown, this is the episode you don’t want to miss.

