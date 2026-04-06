Talk Illini Podcast: llinois vs UConn reaction - not the Illini's night

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois falls to UConn in the Final Four… but this wasn’t a blowout. Despite the final score, the Illini matched UConn in most areas — from rebounding to overall shooting percentage — and executed much of their game plan. The difference? Three-point shooting and a few key bounces. In this episode of Talk Illini, Sunny Verma and JR break down why this game was far closer than the narrative suggests, what Illinois did well defensively, and how this performance shows the program belongs at the highest level.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.