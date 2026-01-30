Talk Illini Podcast: Washington Recap - good play continues for the Illini ahead of Nebraska clash
loading...
loading...
Illinois defeats Washington: No. 9 Illinois continued its surge through Big Ten play Thursday night with a 75–66 win over Washington at a sold-out...
Illinois basketball's historic offensive efficiency is defining the Illini this season, as KenPom analytics show Illinois producing the most...
Illinois vs. Washington preview: No. 9 Illinois returns home Thursday night on a nine-game winning streak to host Washington at State Farm Center....
The Illinois football 2026 schedule was released Tuesday as the Big Ten finalized conference game dates, giving the Illini a clearer view of a season...
Illini women’s basketball hosts No. 2 UCLA on Wednesday at State Farm Center as the Fighting Illini continue a challenging stretch of Big Ten play....
Illinois’ 2026 recruiting class landed in the national top 25 this week following an update to the Rivals rankings, with the Illini checking in at...
Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler earned national and conference recognition after a historic week that included a record-setting performance at...
Illinois ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll on Monday following wins over Maryland and Purdue, continuing a steady rise in the national rankings. The...
Illini offer LB Anthony James: Illinois linebacker coach Archie McDaniel tapped into his connections in the Lone Star state to offer 2027 linebacker...
Illini commit Mason Martin has emerged as one of the top perimeter shooters in the Class of 2027, giving Illinois an early building block on the wing...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Illinois didn’t leave Mackey Arena with a win by chance. The Illini relied on composure, execution, and sound decision-making...
https://youtu.be/YTFAS9Xv4qk?si=Jysu7W4rF_Q3IXtN Talk Illini Podcast: JR and Carson break down the thrilling Illinois vs Purdue matchup, where...
Keaton Wagler scores 46 in Illini win over Purdue, lifting No. 11 Illinois to an 88–82 victory Saturday at Mackey Arena. The freshman’s historic...
Illinois offers 2028 quarterback Brycen Marbrey as the Lake Howell (Fla.) signal-caller continues to rise early in the recruiting cycle. The offer...
Illinois at Purdue preview: No. 11 Illinois carries an eight-game winning streak into a marquee Big Ten matchup at No. 4 Purdue on Saturday at...
Jake Davis steps into starting role for Illinois as the Illini adjust their lineup following the injury to senior guard Kylan Boswell. The transfer...
https://youtu.be/wC6RX4va4m0?si=b4sbtXC5BWvPCqHz Talk Illini Podcast: Dive into the latest on Kylan Boswell's injury impacting Illinois vs Purdue...
Illini defensive back Xavier Scott discussed his return for the 2026 season Wednesday at State Farm Center after an injury-shortened year. The...
https://www.youtube.com/live/g34cTI1cmqA?si=avgDkZRT45E4Z8Jk Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois secures a commanding 89-70 win over Maryland, raising...
Andrej Stojakovic put together his most complete performance of the season Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 30 points in a convincing Big Ten...
Illinois signs Darrell Prater as the Illini continue to reshape their defensive line through the transfer portal. The former Jacksonville State...
Illinois vs. Maryland preview: No. 11 Illinois puts its season-best seven-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night when it hosts Maryland at...
Illinois senior guard Kylan Boswell suffered a bone fracture in his right hand during practice on Monday and is expected to return to the lineup in...
Illinois keeps stacking wins, and the Illini are starting to feel it. Saturday’s victory over Minnesota pushed Illinois to a seven-game winning...
Illinois commit Ethan Brown was back at State Farm Center on Saturday to watch the Illini defeat Minnesota 77–67 for their seventh straight win. The...