Talk Illini Podcast: Why Brady Pettigrew should be Illinois' top priority

Talk Illini Podcast: Brady Pettigrew is quickly becoming one of the hottest young basketball recruits in the country. Illinois basketball should make him one of its biggest priorities. In this episode, Sunny Verma breaks down why Pettigrew’s game fits Brad Underwood’s system so perfectly, why Illinois’ recent success with versatile perimeter players matters in this recruitment, and why this battle could become one of the defining recruiting storylines for the future of the program. From explosive scoring to toughness and playmaking, Pettigrew looks like exactly the kind of player Illinois basketball has built its identity around.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.