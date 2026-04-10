Talk Illini Podcast: Zavier Zens Illinois visit - Underwood's next hidden gem?

Talk Illini Podcast: Illinois basketball news just got interesting — Zavier Zens visit to Illinois is here. JR and Sonny dive deep into the 2026 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball’s official visit, how the 6’7″ shooter could fit in Brad Underwood’s offense, similarities to Keaton Wagler, playing time questions with four freshmen already committed, and the battle with Wisconsin and Utah State.

They discuss roster uncertainty in the transfer portal, Zens’ production, and whether this is a low-risk high-upside addition or a long-term development piece. In this episode of Talk Illini (brought to you by Orange and Blue News of the On3, we break down Zens’ tape, his recent decommitment from Northern Iowa, why Underwood likes him, and what it means for Illinois’ 2026 class amid retention talks.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.