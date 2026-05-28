Talk Illini Podcast: Stojakovic returning cements Illinois as a title contender

Talk Illini Podcast: The wait is finally over. Andrej Stojakovic officially announced he is returning to Illinois for the 2026-27 season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft, and Illini fans finally got the news they’ve been waiting weeks to hear. Today, we break down why this decision completely changes the ceiling for Illinois basketball, how Andrej became the final piece of a loaded roster, and why the Illini now enter next season as legitimate national championship contenders. Plus, we discuss Andrej’s NBA Draft process, his growth during Illinois’ Final Four run, and why Brad Underwood may have his most complete team yet in Champaign.

“Talk Illini” is your go-to source for all things Illinois Fighting Illini, hosted by Sunny Verma & Jonathan Rhoades in partnership with Orange and Blue News and On3. Every week, dive into insightful analysis, exclusive interviews, and the latest recruiting news on Illini football, basketball, and beyond. Join us for hour-long episodes packed with expert breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with coaches, athletes, and insiders. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to Illinois athletics, “Talk Illini” will keep you informed, entertained, and connected to the orange and blue. Subscribe now and make Talk Illini your #1 spot for Illini sports content.