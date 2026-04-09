Transfer Portal watch: Illinois keeping tabs on potential transfers

Illinois Transfer Portal watch: The season hadn’t been over long before things shifted. By the time Illinois left Indianapolis, Brad Underwood and his staff were already back to work, moving from game prep to roster calls, meetings, and a transfer portal that’s moving fast. A Final Four run gives you something to build on, but it doesn’t lock anything in place. There are decisions to make, players to retain, and gaps that still need to be filled.

That’s where the portal comes into focus. Illinois has started sorting through options, looking for help in the backcourt, on the wing, and with experienced depth that can hold up over a long season. Some of the names are early connections, others have a little more traction.

In our Illinois Transfer Portal watch, Orange and Blue News breaks down some early names to know for Illinois in the transfer portal, a list that will certainly change and come into clearer focus over the next couple of weeks. The Transfer Portal opened on Tuesday and runs through April 21.

John Blackwell, G, Wisconsin

Illinois is reportedly heavily involved with Blackwell and are widely considered one of his top choice. As of now, it looks like a two-team race between Illinois and Duke, with Michigan, Indiana, UCLA, Alabama and several others tracking him. Blackwell is coming off a 19.1-point season in the Big Ten and gave Illinois problems twice, including that 31-point game in the conference tournament.

For Illinois, the fit makes sense. With Keaton Wagler likely moving on the NBA, it needs a guard who can carry offense, and Blackwell has already done that in this league. He can handle it, play off the ball, make shots, and get downhill. There’s also some familiarity with the program through his family, which doesn’t hurt. Duke is going to be tough to beat, but Illinois has positioned itself as a real option here.

Stefan Vaaks, SG, Providence

Vaaks, a 6-7 Estonian wing, hit the portal after a strong freshman year at Providence. He averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35% from three on heavy volume, earning Big East All-Freshman honors. He had several big nights, including 28 points with eight threes in the Big East Tournament.

Vaaks is one of the more sought-after names in the portal, with Indiana drawing the most early buzz and others like Kentucky, Purdue, Louisville, Gonzaga, St. John’s, Duke, Michigan, UConn and others all mentioned to varying degrees. Illinois has been mentioned, but doesn’t look like a major player right now.

KJ Lewis, SG, Georgetown

Illinois has checked in on Lewis as it works through transfer portal options, and he looks like a natural fit if the board shifts. Lewis put up 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals at Georgetown, earning All-Big East honors, but it’s his physical style and defensive edge that stand out. He can guard multiple spots, rebound his area and create turnovers — traits that line up with what Brad Underwood has emphasized.

He may not be the first call, but Lewis profiles as a strong Plan B. In Illinois’ system, he wouldn’t need to carry the offense the way he did last season. He could play off others, run the floor, attack openings and knock down enough shots to keep defenses honest, all while giving the Illini another tough, versatile piece on the wing.



Lewis told On3 he has heard from Baylor, SMU, LSU, USC, Oregon, St. John’s, SMU, Clemson, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Illinois.

Alex Wilkins, SG, Furman

Illinois has checked on Wilkins, a 6-foot-5 combo guard who broke out as a freshman at Furman. He averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 assists while starting every game, running the offense for an NCAA Tournament team. Wilkins plays downhill, creates for others, and scores at all three levels, though the three-point shot can be streaky.

For Illinois, it’s the size and on-ball ability that stand out. He handled a heavy role and produced, including 21 points against UConn in March. Now in the portal, there is plenty of high-major interest. The long list of schools pursuing Wilkins includes Alabama, UConn, Houston, Texas, Kentucky, Kansas, Illinois, and many others.

Terrence Hill Jr., PG, VCU

Illinois saw Hill Jr. up close in March, when the Illini beat VCU in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-3 sophomore guard was coming off a breakout year, averaging 15.0 points while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37% from three, earning A-10 Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player and First Team honors. He followed a 34-point game against North Carolina with 17 against Illinois, showing the scoring punch that made him a tough cover.

Hill has since entered the portal and is drawing heavy interest from high-major programs, including Kentucky, Kansas, and UCLA, along with a long list of high major schools. Illinois has come up in some early chatter, mostly tied to familiarity from that tournament matchup, but hasn’t been directly linked as a serious player at this point.

Justin Pippen, SG, Cal

Justin Pippen is a name Illinois has on its radar as it sorts through backcourt options in the portal. The 6-3 son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who started his career at Michigan before a breakout season at Cal, averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds while earning All-ACC Honorable Mention. He handled lead guard duties, created for others and added defensive value with nearly two steals per game, giving him the profile of a steady, experienced option.

Illinois is among the programs being monitored, along with Baylor, Ohio State and Oregon, as Pippen explores his second trip through the portal. For the Illini, though, this feels more like a situation to track than push aggressively right now, with any move likely tied to roster retention and how the current backcourt shakes out.

Jalen Cox, SG, Colgate

Illinois has done some early work on Colgate guard Jalen Cox, a 6-foot-3 combo who entered the portal while leaving the door open to return. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds, shooting over 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from three while running the offense. There’s a built-in connection, too, with assistant Camryn Crocker having coached at Colgate.

From Illinois’ side, Cox projects as a depth option with experience. He can handle the ball, make plays, defend, and rebound his position. Not necessarily a headline target, but a steady guard who could fill a role if spots open. Other schools mentioned include Kentucky, Indiana, Syracuse, Oregon, Arkansas, Florida, and others. He had a Zoom call with Kentucky.

Cole Certa, SG, Notre Dame

Certa is a nearby name to watch, and one Illinois knows well from his recruitment. The Notre Dame sophomore broke out this season, averaging 12.8 points while shooting 36.7% from three and 89.2% from the line, with multiple 30-point games.

He can score and shoot it, but the fit is less clear. Illinois has leaned on size, rebounding and defense, and that’s not really Certa’s game right now.