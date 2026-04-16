Zavier Zens set to announce college decision between Illinois, Wisconsin, Utah State

Zavier Zens college decision is set for Thursday night, with the Wisconsin Lutheran standout choosing between Illinois, Wisconsin and Utah State. The 2026 wing prospect wraps up a fast-moving recruitment after official visits to all three programs.

Zavier Zens will make his college decision Thursday night, choosing between Illinois, Wisconsin and Utah State.

The 6-foot-7 wing from Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran reopened his recruitment late in the cycle and moved quickly from there, lining up visits to all three programs before settling in on a final choice.

Illinois pitched what it has leaned on the last few years—size on the wing, versatility, and a system that rewards players who can make the right read without needing the ball every trip. Zens fits that mold. He averaged just over 23 points per game as a senior while shooting better than 60 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three, adding playmaking and rebounding without forcing shots.

“They are a top 10 team in college basketball,” Zens said. “Ton of fan support and a great culture. History of developing kids seem to be becoming pros.”

The staff sees a role that could grow over time.

“They like my play style and my IQ on the court,” Zens said. “They think I can become a guy who is reliable and see my role grow throughout my career.”

Wisconsin’s pitch is simpler, but it carries weight.

“Home state team, great program that fits my play style,” Zens said. “Super great college experience.”

Utah State made an impression as well, leaning into its identity.

“Amazing campus with a great fan base and excellent support,” Zens said. “They are a winning program and it’s all about basketball there.”

Zens comes out of a winning program at Wisconsin Lutheran, with three straight state titles, including a 30-0 finish this past season. He took home Wisconsin Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors, and his production followed—efficient scoring, ball movement, and a steady presence on the wing.

Illinois has stacked similar pieces in its 2026 class with Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Ethan Brown and Landon Davis. The idea is interchangeable parts, wings who can handle, pass and space the floor. Zens would slide into that mix without needing much adjustment.

The decision, by his own account, has come down to weighing the people and the path.

“As of right now, I’m asking and receiving a bunch of advice from close people around me,” Zens said. “I’m talking with my family and trying to figure out what’s best for me on where I can have the best college experience and develop into the best player I can be.”

Illinois can point to its Final Four run and a roster still in flux as the portal window stays open. Wisconsin offers the comfort of home. Utah State leans on continuity and a basketball-first setup.

Zens has seen all three. He’ll make the call Thursday night.