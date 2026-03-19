Aaliyah Chavez ready to lead Sooners into NCAA Tournament

NORMAN — A lot has changed in one year for Aaliyah Chavez.

Last March, Chavez was a highly-touted prospect when she attended Lloyd Noble Center for the Sooners’ first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

“It was so amazing,” Chavez recalled on Thursday. “That’s a huge part of why I made the decision to come here. It was amazing to see the culture and the people that showed up for Oklahoma women’s basketball. It was an amazing experience.”

Flash forward one year later, and Chavez is a highly-touted freshman point guard with the opportunity to lead the fourth-seeded Sooners on a NCAA Tournament run. That run begins at 9 p.m. Friday against No. 13-seed Idaho (ESPN).

It’s been a year of growth for Chavez, who now prepares for the biggest stage of her young career.

Chavez has been instrumental in the Sooners’ success this season, starting all 31 games this season. She leads the team in both points (18.4 point per game) and assists (4.16 per game). She was named ESPN’s National Freshman of the Year, and also landed on the All-SEC Second Team.

Now, she takes that standout season into the NCAA Tournament.

“Throughout this whole year, I’ve been growing with my teammates each and every day in practice and in games, even in the off time,” Chavez said. “So it’s gonna be very special to have this moment with them.”

Chavez has shown a lot of growth this season because the Sooners have trusted her with those opportunities.

It hasn’t all been perfect. There’s been some tough shots and bad turnovers. There’s been some growing pains as the Sooners handed the reins of the offense to Chavez. But there’s been a lot of highlights, too, and she was a pivotal reason the Sooners enter the postseason with a 24-7 record and a top-four seed.

OU coach Jennie Baranczyk has seen Chavez develop into a more complete player.

“She’s been such a joy to coach,” Baranczyk said. “You talk about somebody that wants to be really good, that wants to do great things on both sides of the ball. She’s willing to fall down. She’s willing to learn. You can see that she came in and she didn’t even know how to trust a team. She was very ball dominant, and you can see that every game she continues to get better, every game she’s trying to put other people into their strengths.

“She wants to learn. She wants to be great. There have been times that she’s missed game-winning shots. There’s times that she’s made game-winning shots. So for her to get that kind of experience as a freshman leading into the NCAA Tournament…to be able to have that much can only continue to

benefit her, but I love her every day process.”

There were a lot of expectations on Chavez when she joined the program. But as much as she’s impacted the Sooners on the floor, she’s had an even bigger impact off the floor.

“She comes with a smile on her face,” Baranczyk said. “She wants to work. She resets. She doesn’t really hold onto things too long. She just cares a lot. So it’s been really, really fun to coach, the sky is the limit for her and her potential, but it’s because of what she sees in the people around her. I knew that coming in, but you don’t know it until you’re with somebody every day and you live with them for a year.

“So to know now what I do get to know, I’m really lucky to coach her. This program is really lucky to have her, and she’s really lucky to have this program too.”

This year marks the third time in the last five years the Sooners have been a host site for the NCAA Tournament. They advanced to the Sweet Sixteen a year ago, and with Chavez in tow, the hope is to advance even farther this season.

“I’m just gonna do what’s best for Oklahoma basketball,” Chavez said on her mindset. “Coming out, having fun with my team, take it one game at a time and just have fun with every little moment we have together.”

Weekend Schedule

Friday

No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN News

No. 13. Idaho vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD