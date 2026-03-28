Abby Dayton, Kendall Wells help Sooners outlast LSU in series opener

Oklahoma had to gut out a victory on Friday in Baton Rouge.

But it wasn’t a home run or an explosive play that saved the day.

The Sooners were locked into a 2-2 tie with the Tigers heading into extra innings. Gabbie Garcia opened the eighth inning with a leadoff double and eventually made her way to third base.

Abby Dayton hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, allowing Garcia to score the go-ahead run.

The Sooners hung on in the bottom of the frame, clawing out a 3-2 win in the series opener over the Tigers in eight innings.

It had been that type of game for the Sooners, who went scoreless through the first six innings and trailed 1-0 heading into the seventh inning. They wouldn’t have been in position to rally without a huge play from Kendall Wells.

After Abby Dayton and Ailana Agbayani opened the seventh inning with singles, the true freshman brought them both home with an RBI single to give the Sooners a one-run lead.

The Sooners were one out away from sealing the win in the seventh inning. However, Patty Gasso inserted Miali Guachino into the circle for Audrey Lowry, and the Tigers immediately responded with an RBI single to force extra innings.

Guachino bounced back in the eighth, allowing just one base runner while snagging a strikeout and pop out to seal the win.

Lowry pitched 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and five walks while striking out four batters.

Dayton led the way offensively, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Wells went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. The Sooners logged 10 hits but left 10 runners stranded.

The Sooners will go for the series win at 11 a.m. Saturday (SECN).