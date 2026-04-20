After encouraging spring, Danny Okoye 'has to lead' the Sooners in 2026

NORMAN — This spring was all about growth for Danny Okoye.

That showed up in a big way at Saturday’s spring game.

Okoye simply overwhelmed the second and third-string offensive linemen he faced during the exhibition. He finished with four tackles and two tackles for loss and dominated on the defensive line, and he certainly would’ve had more counting stats had the coaching staff not stopped several plays early.

It was the type of performance that brings confidence for the third-year defensive end, who is looking to take a big leap in 2026.

“I feel like I have a night-and-day difference from where I was, especially last year or even the year before that,” Okoye said after the game. “Going into my third spring ball, I’ve definitely seen a lot of changes and a lot of stuff in general. Guys I’ve learned from over the years, and people I’ve gleaned information and knowledge from, have definitely helped pieces fall into place.

“The game is definitely slowing down. That’s really what I wanted from the start, and it’s actually starting to happen, which is a great thing to see.”

That’s encouraging, considering the Sooners really need him to be an impact player in the fall.

Okoye showed flashes last season in a limited role, finishing with six tackles, two TFLs and two sacks in 107 snaps. But he was able to be a depth piece last fall — this year, with R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. off to the NFL, the Sooners need him to play a much bigger role.

He fully understands that the Sooners are counting on him.

“When R Mason, Marv left last year, I began to realize we didn’t really have anybody, and I had to step up to the plate,” Okoye said. “We weren’t going to rely on the transfer portal or anything like that. We were just going to attack whatever came up, and that’s what I did. Spring ball was good. I got a lot more reps than I did last year, and as long as I can rise to the challenge, that’s what I’m going to do — and that’s what I’ve done.

“I’m planning to continue that into the summer, attack summer with more intentionality than I had last year, especially with the workouts, running, and conditioning, and then fall camp immediately after that. I’m trying to take the tools and advantages I gained in the spring and carry them into the fall and into the season. That’s really my plan right now.”

There’s still plenty of growth needed for Okoye, but OU coach Brent Venables has seen more consistency from him over the last few weeks.

“Probably the No. 1 thing, he’s still got room to grow in this area, but he was more consistent than he’s ever been,” Venables said. “His focus was better than it’s ever been. And If you’re not having to be the guy every day, every rep, be a tone-setter, as soon as you walk out the doors of the building, your toes hit the grass, where everybody’s watching, it’s easy for him to kind of blend in.

“So now he had to lead the way. I think now he’s got a great vision for what he wants to accomplish, he understands the enormity of the challenge that’s sitting in front of him, the expectations and the standards that we need him to show up and meet and bring others.”

Showing growth and consistency this spring was just step one for Okoye. Now, it’s about building on that during the summer and turning it into big production in the fall.

The Sooners need that if they hope to do big things in 2026.

“If he’s doing it right, he’s elevating people around him,” Venables said. “That’s his responsibility. He’s not the only one that needs to do, but it his responsibility. It’s something he ran towards all spring.”

