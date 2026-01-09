After tough loss at Mississippi State, Sooners look to rebound in another tough road clash

NORMAN — Oklahoma can’t afford to dwell on its 19-point loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Why? Because the Sooners are set for another tough road clash at Texas A&M.

The Sooners play their second-consecutive road conference game, facing the Aggies in College Station (2:30 p.m. Saturday, SECN). The Aggies (12-3, 2-0) are coming off a thrilling but controversial win at Auburn, which snagged their second-consecutive win to open SEC play.

Road wins are tough to come by in the SEC, but the Sooners (11-4) can’t afford to start 1-2 in conference play. Preparing for the Rebels will be a different challenge compared to the Bulldogs.

“Just a short turnaround, it’s a completely contrasting style of play,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “I mean, you just have a short turnaround, and it’s pressing all game. Different presses — pressing off makes, pressing off misses, pressing off free throws. Run and jump. Man-to-man switching. Tandem zone. They have a lot of defenses, and they play them all really hard. They play a lot of guys.

“They’ve got shooters everywhere. They’re one of the top 3-point shooting teams. So, it’s really contrasting — you’ve got to be really focused breaking the press, getting into your stuff, but then you got to be more focused on transition D. We’ve got to play a lot of guys, we’ve got to stay fresh, but we can’t snowball turnovers. You’re going to have turnovers; we can’t snowball them. We saw the other night, you get snowballed on the road. We can’t stack them.”

Here’s a few notes as the Sooners prepare for a trip to Reed Arena:

Sooners have to bounce back offensively

The loss at Mississippi State was the Sooners’ worst offensive performance of the season. They set new season lows in points (53), field-goal percentage (.309) and 3-point percentage (.150). They also tied their season high in turnovers (13).

That last point is the most crucial. The Aggies rank second in the SEC in turnovers forced (16.1 per game) and aren’t shy about deploying full-court pressure for long stretches.

“You’ve got to space them,” Moser said. “They’re going to run and jump. They’re going to trap you hard. They’re going to do it all game, and you just can’t let up. We want to be aggressive without — you just don’t want to be tentative, because they’re really good at trapping and getting hands. They’re really good at anticipating. That’s what they do. They rotate on to press, and they’re just very, very good at it. That just poses a different concern. You don’t face that a lot, and they’re very good at what they do.”

The center rotation

It was a disastrous night for the Sooners’ big men against Mississippi State. After a double-double performance against Ole Miss, Mohamed Wague was ineffective and fouled out in 17 minutes against the Bulldogs.

Both reserve big men Kirill Elatontsev and Kai Rogers both saw playing time as Moser continues to tinker with his center rotation. The duo combined for three rebounds and zero points in 17 minutes. As a result, the Sooners were outrebounded 46-35 by the Bulldogs

“I thought defensively they did really good,” Moser said. “The ball-screen coverages, they were really good. They just didn’t go get the ball. That’s what I need from them. I need them to go get the ball. They need more rebounds per minute. They need more rebounds per opportunity when they play. Really pleased with their defensive effort. Kirill and Kai both moved their feet, both were loud, both did excellent ball-screen coverages. Just didn’t go get the ball off the glass.”

“I think Mississippi State won the line of scrimmage on the block outs and they got us underneath the basket. We’ve gotta win the line of scrimmage and check-offs.”

The Aggies rank 10th in the SEC in rebounds, one spot ahead of the Sooners.