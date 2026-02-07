Arizona hits late grand slam to down the Sooners in Tucson

Things were dicey, but manageable for Oklahoma heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

The third-ranked Sooners led No. 18 Arizona, 6-5, as the bottom of the frame began. But Arizona managed to load the bases with two outs, prompting the Sooners to insert Miali Guachino for Sydney Berzon in the circle.

Arizona took advantage. Guachino walked back to back batters to give the Wildcats a one-run lead before allowing a grand slam that pushed the lead to five.

That proved too much to overcome. Gabbie Garcia hit a leadoff single in the top of the seventh, but Isabela Emerling popped up and Ailana Agbayani hit into a double play to end the game.

The Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 11-6, to drop to 1-1 on the season.

It was an explosive game for the Sooners’ offense, which opened the game with back-to-back home runs from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Kasidi Pickering in the top of the first. The Sooners logged 11 hits as a team and four home runs — one coming from Gabbie Garcia, and one from true freshman Allyssa Parker in her first career at-bat.

But the pitching staff struggled. The Sooners threw out five pitchers, giving up six hits and only three earned runs while walking seven batters with zero strikeouts. Parker got the start but was pulled after allowing four hits and four runs in 4.1 innings. Kierston Deal, Guachino and Berzon all struggled in relief.

The Sooners left nine runners stranded on base, compared to four for Arizona.

The Sooners will look to bounce back in the second game of a three-game series against Arizona at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).