Backcourt shines as Sooners knock off LSU 83-67 in Baton Rouge

The Sooners continued their impressive play as of late with another win, this one a road victory in Baton Rouge over LSU.

One big reason why Oklahoma has now won four of its last six games: Dayton Forsythe. His strong stretch continued in this one and started early, as Forsythe had 8 early points in the first half.

It wasn’t just Forsythe. The entire backcourt showed up. Xzayvier Brown had 11 points in the first half and Nijel Pack added 10 first-half points, including a three-pointer at the end of the half to give the Sooners a 41-33 lead at the break.

Oklahoma controlled the first half, and that carried into the second. Mohamed Wague continued his impressive recent play with 8 early points in the second half, while Pack and Forsythe also stayed aggressive. That ultimately led to a 64-52 lead for Oklahoma with under 10 minutes left.

From there, things only got better for the Sooners in Baton Rouge. Brown nailed a three-pointer to cap a 12-0 run, stretching the lead to 71-52 with 7:41 remaining.

Oklahoma cruised the rest of the way to an 83-67 win over LSU. One major factor was the three-point shooting, as the Sooners went 10-26 (38.5%) from behind the arc.

The win moves Oklahoma to 15-14 on the season and 5-11 in conference play. It also keeps a slim postseason path alive, though that path likely requires a 2-0 week next week and probably three wins in Nashville.

Notes

– Xzayvier Brown was the catalyst in this one. He scored 20 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from behind the arc in 32 minutes. It was another strong performance from Brown.

– Nijel Pack led the way for Oklahoma as he continued his hot shooting, scoring 21 points and dishing out four assists on 8-14 shooting from the field and 5-11 shooting from behind the arc. Pack has now made 11 three-pointers over the last two games combined.

– Mohamed Wague had another strong outing, playing 24 minutes and posting 10 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks on 5-8 shooting from the field. When Wague stays on the floor, he plays well, and it changes this team. He has done that in each of his last three games.

– Dayton Forsythe has been the spark Oklahoma needed down the stretch. He is a major reason the Sooners have turned things around. Forsythe scored 13 points on 3-7 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line in 17 minutes.

– Tae Davis and Derrion Reid both had somewhat quiet nights. Davis had 7 points and six rebounds in 33 minutes on 2-7 shooting from the field. Reid had 3 points and seven rebounds on 1-5 shooting from the field in 25 minutes.

– It was once again primarily an eight-man rotation, with Forsythe, Jadon Jones, and Kirill Elatontsev coming off the bench. Jones played 23 minutes and finished with 5 points, five rebounds, and three steals on 2-5 shooting from the field and 1-3 from deep.

Elatontsev had 4 points and two rebounds on 1-3 shooting from the field in 14 minutes. Kai Rogers played one minute at the end of the first half.

– While Oklahoma shot it well, going 10-26 (38.5%) from behind the arc, LSU struggled. The Tigers shot 6-23 (26.1%) from deep.

– Up next, the Sooners will play their final two games of the regular season next week, starting with Missouri at home on Senior Night. That game will tip at 6:00 on ESPNU on Tuesday, March 3. Oklahoma then travels to Austin for the regular season finale against Texas on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 pm on SEC Network. The Sooners need to win both to keep their postseason path alive.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!