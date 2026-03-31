Ben Arbuckle 'constantly' looking to improve, evolve in Year 2 as OU's offensive coordinator

NORMAN — Ben Arbuckle doesn’t want things to feel stagnant.

Even though he’s still early in his coaching career, Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator is always looking to improve and evolve things within his scheme. That’s been especially important over the last several weeks, as the Sooners look to improve an offense that had some highs and a lot of lows a season ago.

Heading into his second season in Norman, there’s been a lot of focus on how to help both John Mateer and the offense as a whole.

“I always kind of try and think about that. I try and self-reflect after every game, after every season, and I think there’s a few things I definitely could’ve done, whether it’s week to week or the season in its entirety to put [Mateer] in a better situation to be successful.”

The flashes were there last season for the offense, including big plays in critical moments. But the offense finished just 79th nationally in scoring offense and 92nd in total offense.

But the Sooners are in a good place heading into the fall. In addition to Mateer, Isaiah Sategna and the backfield duo of Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock returning, the Sooners added several playmakers at wide receiver and tight end. The offensive line also has four starters returning — giving the offense a foundation it just didn’t have this time last season.

Arbuckle is confident the offense is farther along than it was a year ago.

“I think the biggest place you can see that is up front,” Arbuckle said. “Especially having really five guys who played a lot of football for us last year, but four guys who played an extended amount of football for us last year. Nothing’s really new to them anymore, so that’s fun to see. And of course, having John back now for his fourth year doing this. He knows what he’s supposed to do, how he’s supposed to do it. It’s holding him accountable for everything that he’s supposed to do.”

It’s not about reinventing the wheel with Arbuckle’s offense, but there’s clear areas of improvement. The theme this spring has been rejuvenating things in the running game. The offense also just needs to be more explosive.

OU quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski has been impressed with Arbuckle’s ability to evolve as a playcaller.

“He’s not going to go out there and just run air-raid passes until the cows come home because that’s what he started with,” Kuceyeski said. “Every year I watch him, he has made it a point in months of January, February, again in May, June to sit down and have the hard conversations, man. ‘What’s the best scheme for us?’ It might not be something he’s the most versed in, but we’ve got a great staff…of people in support that have done things a lot different ways.

“And I think for him it’s just about continuing to evolve and I think you saw that, especially in the playoff game. We did some things operationally that was very, very good and it was new and he was able to do that because of some of the things they were doing… [I’m] proud of him and we’re making another evolution.”

Arbuckle is confident the foundation is there for a great offense in 2026. Now, it’s about finding ways to be more consistent over the next few weeks.

“I’m constantly trying to find ways to do things better,” Arbuckle said. “If what I think we’re doing is the best, OK, well, how can we make it better? I’m constantly looking for that. Whether it’s up front with the offensive line and different run schemes or with the receivers, maybe it’s something as simple as a route conversion on a concept that we run.

“We’re not changing the concept, but giving them just another option if the defense is doing something. Just constantly trying to find different ways to get better because it’s what’s right for the players — put them in the best position to be successful.”