Buffalo Bills to hire Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Jay Valai

Jay Valai is leaving Oklahoma after four seasons on staff, sources have confirmed to OUInsider.com.

The Sooners will have to hire a new cornerbacks coach for the first time in the Brent Venables era, as Valai is headed back to the NFL to join the Buffalo Bills’ new defensive staff. New Bills DC Jim Leonhard is a longtime friend of Valai, and both played collegiately at Wisconsin in the 2000’s. Thus, Valai emerged quickly as a candidate for a role on staff when Leonhard was announced as Buffalo’s new defensive czar. Valai is expected to coach defensive backs under Leonhard and new Bills head coach Joe Brady.

It’s an abrupt but understandable end to a successful four-year stint in Norman for Valai. He developed a pair of Freshman All-Americans in Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory, and established a reputation as a strong recruiter. Remarkably, every single one of Valai’s 10 signees during his time in Norman held blue-chip distinction from at least one recruiting service. Moreover, Valai regularly spurned the advances of other P4 programs that made efforts to hire him away from Oklahoma. But ultimately, a return to the NFL proved too alluring for Valai to decline.

Valai previously spent a year on staff with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as a defensive quality control coach. Thereafter, he coached cornerbacks for one year apiece with Rutgers, Texas and Alabama, respectively, before joining Venables’ inaugural Oklahoma staff in 2022. In addition to his role as cornerbacks coach, Valai also held the titles of co-DC and assistant head coach.

Of the five assistants that comprised Venables’ original staff in Norman, only one preceded Valai in departing the program. Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof mutually parted ways with the school in 2023. Safeties coach Brandon Hall, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates are the remaining holdovers.

It’s currently unclear who Oklahoma will tab as Valai’s replacement. The Sooners do have an assistant cornerbacks coach on staff in Xavier Brewer, as well as a cornerbacks graduate assistant in Jeremiah Criddell. However, it’s likely that the program will look externally for a successor to Valai.

