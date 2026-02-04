CB Lebron Bauer signs with Oklahoma, turning his dream to reality

Jim Nagy had one last trick up his sleeve before the 2026 recruiting cycle wrapped up.

For his final act, the Sooners’ general manager decided to sign a cornerback… without a cornerbacks coach on staff.

Although Jay Valai left for the NFL on Monday, Oklahoma is celebrating one final addition to its 2026 class some 48 hours later — at cornerback, no less. Three-star Allen (Texas) CB Lebron Bauer announced Wednesday morning that he’d be signing with the Sooners on full scholarship.

And shortly before going public with his decision, Bauer granted OUInsider.com an exclusive interview, in which he detailed the cloak-and-dagger process that led to his signing-day surprise.

“Oklahoma’s always been my dream school,” Bauer explained. “I started getting recruited by Oklahoma as a sophomore, and then it started cooking up between sophomore and junior year… but more recently, they were hard on me about a month or two ago. And then it stopped. And then about a week ago, out of nowhere, Coach Stacey [Ford] asks if he can call me. He FaceTimes me, and he’s in a room with Jim [Nagy], and Mr. Stacey offered me a full ride. And I just committed on the spot. Just with a school like OU, and with that being my dream school, I was just all in.”

Bauer’s been to OU before. He’s camped in Norman before. He’s familiar with everything that Oklahoma entails. Thus, he was fully confident in his decision, and says he’ll take his official visit later this month.

“I plan to visit after I sign,” he said. “I ended up being busy this past weekend, so I just told them I’ll OV after I sign. So I’m probably gonna OV next week or the week after.”

Over the course of his recruitment, Bauer collected offers from such programs as Arkansas, Arizona State, Boise State, Oklahoma State and TCU. But it wasn’t until the final week of the process that his dream came to fruition. Coincidentally, he and one of his childhood friends took similarly lengthy roads to Oklahoma’s 2026 class.

“Believe it or not, I grew up with Markel Ford,” Bauer disclosed. “So me and him have been in on this. We’re overly close; we’ve played on multiple 7-on-7 teams together. So we’re really close. We’re ready.”

Like Bauer, Ford was a late addition to Oklahoma’s class. The three-star safety had previously been committed to Texas A&M and later to SMU before flipping his pledge to OU in November. And for Bauer, a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back who brings a relentlessly scrappy style to the secondary, this opportunity is one that he plans to steward well. He can’t wait to wear the crimson and cream.

“[It’s] just mainly the history,” he observed. “Just knowing the opportunity that [I have], soaking it in. It’s truly such a blessing to play at a program like OU. This isn’t normal; everything’s just so elite there. That’s what I’m most excited about. I’m just ready to go soak it in, because it’s very rare that somebody gets to be a Sooner. So I’m truly blessed.”

As someone who had to wait virtually as long as possible for the scholarship he coveted, Bauer is coming to Oklahoma with a chip on his shoulder. And that mentality should be a hand-in-glove fit within the Sooners’ culture.

“All the coaches have the same nature — they find the players that can play,” Bauer noted. “Nobody ever really updated my ranking since sophomore year; [I thought] OU would just look at that. But they went and found a dawg, and I’m just ready to show the program that I’m gonna play as a true freshman.

“I’ve always been hungry my whole life. They can expect me [to be] a great teammate, a great leader, a person that wants to be held accountable. Just a person that drives to be better every single day.”

