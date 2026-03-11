Cole Sullivan ready to prove he belongs at OU: 'I have to go earn it'

Once Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan entered the transfer portal, Oklahoma showed immediate interest.

The Sooners had already done scouting work on Sullivan prior to their matchup with the Wolverines back in September, and liked what they saw. When Sullivan entered the portal, the Sooners immediately identified him as an ideal fit in Brent Venables’ defense.

So it’s no surprise that Venables reached out to Sullivan early in the portal process.

“I got that feeling, the hairs stood up on the back of my neck,” Sullivan said Monday. “Just felt like this was a guy I really wanted to play for. My first conversation with him was over the phone, so it got me really excited to come on a visit and learn more about Oklahoma.”

After the visit, Venables flew out to Sullivan’s home in Pittsburgh to seal the deal. That gesture went a long way for Sullivan.

“(Venables) showed a lot of interest in me and showed he wanted me,” Sullivan said. “That was a big part of me wanting to come here. I didn’t want to go anywhere if the coach didn’t want me to come here. That was a big factor for sure.”

There’s plenty of reasons why the Sooners acted with urgency as they pursued Sullivan.

The former four-star prospect established himself as an important player on Michigan’s defense last season. He tallied 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He appeared in all 13 games and logged 331 snaps, starting the last three games at middle linebacker.

It was a difficult decision for Sullivan to leave Michigan. But after staff changes in Ann Arbor, he entered the portal and found a home at OU.

“It was obviously a very hard decision leaving a program like Michigan,” Sullivan said. “But just the draw here was coach Venables, the success he’s had on defense over his years and especially linebackers. My ultimate goal is to one day get to the NFL, and I just felt like coming here under this coaching staff with him and (linebackers coach Nate Dreiling) would help me develop the best I could and get to the NFL.”

The Sooners didn’t just want Sullivan for his talent and fit. The linebacker depth took a hit in the offseason with the departures of Kendal Daniels, Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho. That doesn’t include Owen Heinecke, who is still battling the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.

With Sullivan, the Sooners have a readymade player who can start immediately at middle linebacker.

“I think any time you play against another team,” OU general manager Jim Nagy said, “and you do the advanced scouting work on him, Cole’s a guy we really liked when we did the advanced work for Michigan, and then he’s big. I mean, the guy’s just a hair under 6-foot-4. He’s 230 pounds. He has like a 10-8 broad jump. This guy’s a really explosive athlete. He was a stats major at Michigan. I took two stats classes at Michigan, and I didn’t do really well in them. He was actually a stats major, which tells you something. He’s a really smart guy as well. He’s a guy we really went after hard.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen with Owen Heinecke. We kind of anticipated that would be a potential loss. Cole’s a guy we targeted, and he’s fit in great. He doesn’t say a lot. He’s up there all the time.”

The potential is clearly there for Sullivan to be a great fit in Venables’ defense, and the Sooners are hoping he can play a significant role next season. But Venables was clear that nothing is going to be handed to Sullivan. He has to earn it.

Sullivan is ready for the challenge.

“It doesn’t matter what I did at Michigan or in previous years,” Sullivan said. “It only matters what I can do here. Like I said, I have to go earn it every day and prove to these guys that I can play on this defense and show why I need to be out there.”