Column: For Oklahoma and Porter Moser, it's just not working

Florida didn’t just beat Oklahoma on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Florida walked into an already lifeless building and emptied the place by the under-8 timeout. Midway through the second half, the Sooners trailed by nearly thirty, and the only real noise in the building came from the Gators’ bench.

Dead is probably the best word to describe Tuesday night. The atmosphere was dead. The energy was dead. And for long stretches in the first half, Oklahoma played like a team that was just as dead.

It was the kind of performance that doesn’t just happen in a vacuum. The cracks have been proliferating for weeks, from the early non-conference loss to Arizona State to the poor performance against a bad Marquette team where they escaped with a win. The house had been settling for months, and Tuesday was when the walls finally started to shake.

Aside from the Ole Miss game, conference play has done nothing but turn all of the flaws we saw in non-conference play into a neon sign. Florida just happened to be the loudest sign yet.

What makes Tuesday even more discouraging is that we’ve been here before. Just last year, coming off an ugly home loss to LSU in February, the Porter Moser era felt like it was reaching a breaking point. Oklahoma looked flat, out of answers, and out of time. And then, Jeremiah Fears happened.

How last season delayed the conversation

On February 15, 2025, LSU walked into Lloyd Noble Center and grabbed an 82-79 win, hitting a four-point play and a three-point play in the final 20 seconds to hand Oklahoma its fourth straight loss. The Sooners’ tournament hopes were basically dead, and even players were wondering if Moser would survive the season.

Oklahoma then lost at Florida and had five conference games left. They needed to win three to stay alive. Jeremiah Fears made sure they did. He went for 27 and 10 against Mississippi State in a 93-87 win, giving OU a pulse and setting up a crucial stretch run.

Next came the return of former starter Otega Oweh. He scored 28 points and hit a tough banker with six seconds left to beat Oklahoma in Norman. That loss meant OU needed two of its final three.

In Oxford, Dayton Forsythe delivered the breakout game of his freshman year, scoring 25 points on 7-for-9 shooting. But Edmond native and former portal target Sean Pedulla buried a go-ahead three with 18 seconds left, giving Ole Miss an 87-84 win. Oklahoma was now in do-or-die territory.

Missouri came to Norman ranked No. 15, and Fears kept the season alive with 31 points on 9-for-13 shooting. Then came Texas, where both Rodney Terry and Moser desperately needed a win to keep their tournament paths alive. Oklahoma got six players in double figures and won 76-72, Moser’s first win over Texas, and stayed firmly on the bubble.

In Nashville, Oklahoma beat Georgia behind 29 from Fears, effectively punching its ticket to the Big Dance. The Sooners then had a chance to go even further against Kentucky. Fears scored 28 and hit a go-ahead bucket to put OU up 84-83 in the final seconds, before Oweh stunned them again with a baseline jumper at 0.5.

Oklahoma still made the NCAA Tournament and drew No. 8 seed UConn in Providence without starting center Sam Godwin. They fell 67-59 to the defending national champions, but they had done enough. Moser finally made the tournament despite how unlikely it looked just weeks earlier.

For most programs, a tournament berth would be the sign of a coach building something sustainable. In Oklahoma’s case, it was a lifeline handed to Moser by a future lottery pick. It bought time, it bought optimism, and it made the conversations around the program more forgiving. But it did not fix anything.

Momentum builds in the offseason

After the NCAA Tournament berth, the Sooners entered the offseason with something that had not existed in Norman under Moser: real momentum. Jeremiah Fears was projected to be the program’s first lottery pick of the Moser era, and the financial support that had been lacking for years finally arrived.

NIL was a major part of that. Even after the LSU loss last season, there was a sense that Moser was not the only problem. He was fighting an uphill battle. Oklahoma had not given him the financial backing that modern college basketball demands. But that finally changed. Moser was given the money to assemble an elite roster, and he put together the best transfer portal class he had had in Norman.

The Sooners had the resources to pursue a top tier forward to replace Jalon Moore, and they moved quickly. They landed Tae Davis, and they paid to do it. Then, on the same day, they added Nijel Pack without even getting a visit. It became clear that Oklahoma not only had NIL support, but had enough to compete at the highest level.

They had an array of options for the point guard position in the portal, but Oklahoma ultimately decided to go with St. Joseph’s guard Xzayvier Brown, an all conference player from the A-10. Brown, Pack, and Forsythe formed what looked like an exciting backcourt trio.

Then came the biggest swing of the offseason. Moser went after former McDonald’s All-American and five star Alabama transfer Derrion Reid. With help from Fears’ father, who vouched for Moser, Oklahoma landed Reid, completing a portal class that looked like one of the best in the country.

Those four, Davis, Pack, Brown, and Reid, paired with retained young players such as Forsythe and Kuol Atak, and veterans such as Mohamed Wague, Jeff Nwankwo, and Jadon Jones, created legitimate excitement. It was fair to say that the hype surrounding Oklahoma basketball in 2025-26 was higher than at any point in the Moser era.

The NIL issue and the lack of financial support were no longer excuses. Oklahoma finally invested in basketball. For the first time, Moser had a roster that reflected the modern era: length on the wings, high major guards, experienced forwards, and a real young core. If there was ever a season where Oklahoma basketball was supposed to take a step forward, it was this one. On paper, it looked like the kind of build where all the pieces finally clicked into place on the board.

… and then the games started

Oklahoma found itself leading Saint Francis, who is now No. 358 in KenPom, by only one point at halftime in the season opener. They eventually won by nearly 40 points, but that first half was an early preview of what was to come. This was a team that struggled to defend.

That got exposed in the next game when Oklahoma went to Spokane to play Gonzaga and lost 83-68. No one expected them to win that game, but the next real test was a neutral site matchup against Nebraska.

Fred Hoiberg’s squad, which is now 17-0, handed Oklahoma a 105-99 loss. That was when alarms started to go off about the Sooners’ defense. In that game, Oklahoma posted a defensive rating of 129.1. It was the worst defensive performance of the Moser era.

They then took on a Marquette team in Chicago on Black Friday, a team that we have since learned is not nearly as good as it once looked. That game appeared to be heading toward a loss until Tae Davis finally found a rhythm and helped propel Oklahoma to a 75-74 win. That game probably should have been the sign.

If it was not that game, it was the one a week after it. Following an impressive road win over Wake Forest, Oklahoma laid a goose egg against Arizona State, losing 86-70 in Phoenix. Another sign. Another reminder that the problems were not going away.

The Sooners then grabbed a Bedlam win in Oklahoma City in what was essentially a road game due to the dearth of Oklahoma fans in attendance. They ended non-conference play with a 10-3 record. It was a record that left them in a fine position on paper, but it also left them with very little margin for error.

Oklahoma then opened conference play with a convincing 86-70 win over Ole Miss. Xzayvier Brown scored 23 points, Nijel Pack and Tae Davis added 15 each, and Kuol Atak chipped in 14. It was the kind of start you needed. The thought at the time was simple: go 1-1 on the road in the next week, or even 2-0, and you are in a solid spot. But with the SEC being weaker this season, the margin for error was even smaller.

That brings us to the past week. Oklahoma did not have it in Starkville. Moser was outcoached and made costly mistakes in College Station. Then they returned home and got throttled by Florida. The Sooners now sit at 1-3 in conference play with No. 18 Alabama coming to Norman next. What was supposed to be a runway into SEC play has felt more like a staircase that keeps dropping out from under them.

Maybe what makes this year hit differently is that before, it felt like the problems were around Moser, not because of him. That is not how it feels right now. There have been decisions that make you shake your head. Tuesday night was a perfect example. Oklahoma had a guard advantage and never leaned into it. Instead, they tried to win at the one spot where they absolutely did not have one.

The most disappointing part is that this team was supposed to be different. This was supposed to be the breakthrough. Instead, this has been the worst team sheet of the Moser era. The Mississippi State and Texas A&M losses were rough. The Florida loss, inside a dead Lloyd Noble Center, was somehow worse than anyone could have imagined.

The development problem

One issue this season has been the lack of bench production, even though this was supposed to be Moser’s deepest roster. Look at Dayton Forsythe, for example. For a variety of reasons, he has been borderline unplayable in recent games. Some of that has to do with injured ankles, absolutely.

However, Forsythe has not made a three-pointer since November 15. He is 0-12 since then. It’s not just perimeter shooting, either. He is 2-29 from the field since November 29. Forsythe has taken a step backward. His minutes, confidence, and production have all dipped.

This is not about him lacking talent. A lot of it is on Oklahoma and how he is being used. We have already seen what he is capable of, which makes this feel like the latest example of a problem that has been around for a while. When you watch Forsythe right now, it brings up a real question: who has actually developed and taken a step forward under Moser?

Seriously, who has? The first name that comes to mind is maybe Kuol Atak. But how much has he really improved? He has always been an elite shooter and even recently it feels like he has been misused. The development issue is not about talent. It’s about what happens after players arrive and then depart. Look at what Otega Oweh and Milos Uzan have done since transferring.

Duke Miles is another example. Many believed it simply did not work out because he was playing next to Jeremiah Fears. Now he is playing next to an elite guard in Tyler Tanner and is averaging 17.2 points on one of the best teams in the SEC.

There were multiple reasons why players like Miles, Uzan, and Oweh left Oklahoma. It was probably best for both sides in each case. But look at the players who stayed. How many have developed from year to year and taken a clear step?

You would think Forsythe would have, but it feels like he has been misused. They needed Kai Rogers to develop into a playable backup center and have not been able to. Jeff Nwankwo has not taken a leap. Mohamed Wague has improved, and turning him into a serviceable SEC center is probably the most tangible development Moser has produced in five years. Even then, the same foul issues that showed up on day one are still there.

Perhaps part of the issue is Moser’s erratic rotations, something that has been on display recently. Not having Nijel Pack on the floor late against Texas A&M, when he was the entire offense and the team was struggling to score, made little sense. Now, burying your best bench scorer in Atak over the last three games has raised more eyebrows. There are questionable rotation choices you can point to every single year.

In college basketball the programs that win year after year are the ones that develop players over time. Oklahoma has not done that. The roster changes every offseason, but the players who return rarely change with it. There is no progression, no pipeline, and no upward trajectory. There is just turnover. It feels less like building a ladder and more like swapping out the same broken rungs every spring.

The structural issues beyond Moser

Tuesday night against the defending national champions was the latest reminder that while Moser is a problem, he is not the only problem. The Lloyd Noble Center was lifeless. Even Florida fans were stunned on social media.

“Jesus Oklahoma basketball is a dead program. What is this crowd,” one said. “Oklahoma should be kicked out of the SEC for this crowd tonight. Defending champions arrive and it is a ghost town in Norman,” said another.

The lack of fan support is a real issue in Norman, and fans have a much larger impact on why success in men’s basketball is harder at Oklahoma than people realize. The program has even avoided hosting recruits during the season at times because of how bad the game day environment can be.

Jeremiah Fears is an example. His family was surprised last season at just how poor the atmosphere was in Norman. Had they seen a real game day crowd during the visit process, Fears likely does not sign with Oklahoma. That matters.

The fan issue is not small and it is not cosmetic. It affects recruiting, energy, and perception. But this is also where the conversation gets complicated. If Oklahoma had won one or two games last week, this entire discussion about the crowd looks different. The Sooners did nothing to help themselves. They looked bad, they looked dead, and they looked like a team fans would not want to spend a Tuesday night watching.

There have been times, like last season, where blaming the fans felt fair and deserved. This probably is not one of those times. After how last week went, it is hard to blame fans for checking out, especially when the program itself feels checked out. The fanbase is almost entirely out on Moser, and it is hard to argue against that right now.

Non-conference scheduling did not help either. Oklahoma punted on scheduling any significant home opponents, partly because they knew the crowds would likely be bad. It made sense on paper, but it also made it harder for fans to get excited. That could have worked if Oklahoma had taken care of business in November and December, and then again last week. They did not, so the excitement level heading into Tuesday was understandably low.

The Lloyd Noble Center is also part of the problem. It’s outdated. Oklahoma avoids bringing recruits there if they can. But it is fair to wonder what the building would look like with a new coach, some excitement, and some meaningful non-conference home games. Would fans show up? Maybe. You would like to think so. Because at the end of the day, the lack of fan support is probably a bigger issue than the building itself. But both are problems.

Maybe the fans are just out because of how things feel right now, and if so, that’s understandable. But if this same level of apathy continues even if Oklahoma makes a change, then it will not matter who is on the sideline. No one can win big without support. Right now, the program feels less like a college basketball environment and more like a scrimmage being played in an empty warehouse.

Why moving on makes sense

This is Year Five for Porter Moser in Norman. That is plenty of time to judge trajectory. After Tuesday night, he sits at 27-49, which is a mark of 35.5 percent in conference play. That is worse than Jeff Capel’s conference mark, even if you remove his Elite Eight season in 2008-09.

At some point it’s no longer about circumstances and wholly about results. Oklahoma is a tough basketball job, and Porter Moser is a good basketball coach, but this does not seem to be a fit. The question now is not what has gone wrong, but what is likely to change if nothing changes.

Moser’s best roster has produced his worst product. There has not been an identity formed in the program, and player development has not produced year-over-year growth. NIL support finally improved and results got worse. When a coach hits his ceiling at a job, you stop waiting for a breakthrough that is not coming.

This season Oklahoma finally invested and gave Moser his most talented roster. NIL was no longer a cop-out or an excuse. Yet the program feels like it has gone backward. That is one of the strongest cases for change. This was the year where he had a team built to avoid digging itself into a hole in league play, and the Sooners have still struggled to that point. It feels less like a rebuild and more like a loop, where the same movie keeps playing with a slightly different cast.

As unfair as it may feel to Moser, the biggest reason for change might be the fan apathy that now surrounds the program. Apathy is harder to fix than anger. Fans are checked out. The Lloyd Noble Center was dead on Tuesday night for the defending national champions. That is not sustainable. If Oklahoma retains Moser, that apathy will only grow, and he will be left with no fan support and even less interest in men’s basketball.

The program needs a reset, not another year of hoping it finally works.

The unfortunate conclusion

Florida did not just hand Oklahoma a loss. They gave the program a mirror. In that mirror was a half-empty arena, a fanbase out of energy, and a season that already feels like it is slipping away in mid-January. It was not a random off night. It was a reflection of where things are.

None of this means Porter Moser is a bad coach. He is not. He is respected in the industry, has won at a high level before, and has handled a difficult situation well. He walked into a job with challenges, no NIL infrastructure, and little fan investment. But five years in, the fit has not materialized. The same problems are still present and the results have not changed.

Waiting another year and hoping things click is more dangerous than making a change. The program needs momentum, energy, and belief again. Right now it has none of those things.

Tuesday night felt like a breaking point not because of the score, but because of the silence. When a building is that quiet, it is no longer about basketball. It’s about interest and it’s about investment. It is about whether people still care. And when that starts to fade, something has to change. If last March was the lifeline, Tuesday felt like the flatline.

The Moser era does not need to end with bitterness or blame. It just needs to end. Because Oklahoma needs a reset, not another year of hoping next time will be different.

