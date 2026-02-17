Dayton Forsythe’s return to full health giving Oklahoma the spark it needed

Back on December 6, Dayton Forsythe rolled his ankle in the second half of Oklahoma’s loss to Arizona State in Phoenix. A week later against Oklahoma State, he still gave the Sooners 16 quality minutes in the Bedlam win. Then against Kansas City, he rolled his other ankle, leaving him dealing with two bad ankles.

Forsythe did not really get fully healthy until the game against Kentucky earlier in February. In the last three games, including that Kentucky matchup, he has played over 20 minutes, and that is a big reason why Oklahoma is 2-1 in those games.

“Him getting healthy has changed us completely,” Porter Moser said on his Monday night coaches show. “Look at his last three games, he’s averaging over 10 points, and just his energy, his spark, and his ability to handle the ball and be another point guard in there with Xzayvier and Nijel.”

Forsythe has played great, particularly in the last two games. He scored 12 points in the road win at Vanderbilt and followed it with 13 points and three assists on 4-6 shooting in the blowout win over Georgia.

“He’s not only had one bad ankle, he’s had two, so he’s been battling that for so long. He’ll tell you this, he’s probably felt like himself the last three games, and it’s changed us. We’ve played our best basketball of the year because when you’re deeper, we’re able to play Xzayvier Brown fewer minutes. Efficiency-wise, he’s been really good because he’s played three or four fewer minutes, and it’s really helped.”

“It feels great,” Forsythe said on the coaches show. “It was a long month and a half to two months. It wasn’t easy, with no ankles trying to play basketball, but I’m super excited to be back.”

Forsythe said the near two months dealing with injuries were not easy.

“It was super tough,” he said. “Having to sit there and watch was not easy, but every day I was coming in with a great attitude. I was trying to be positive and help out in any way that I can and provide energy from the bench. It wasn’t easy.”

Forsythe earned the nickname “Sparky” during his freshman season, and due to injuries, he really had been unable to get going this year. Now that he is healthy, we are seeing him provide that spark once again.

“I try to come in and be a spark and bring the energy and help in any way that I can. Whenever I was hurt, Nijel and X were having to take over the minutes that I was missing, and that’s not easy to do, playing 35 to 38 minutes a game. So just being able to come back and give them some relief is big.”

But Moser wanted to make it clear the Dale native is more than just a spark.

“Sometimes a spark is a walk-on who just gives you an energy boost. Dayton’s more than a spark. He’s a really good player with a spark.”

Getting Forsythe back healthy has been huge for Oklahoma’s bench as the Sooners have finally started to figure out their rotation.

“If you look at the numbers… going into three games ago we were the last team in the SEC in bench scoring, dead last. Now that he’s been healthy, we’ve climbed up. We had a season-high 44 points off the bench last game. I can’t even begin to tell you how much that changes us.”

Forsythe and Jadon Jones have both emerged over the last two games. Jones has scored 8 and 6 points in those contests and shot 4-8 from three. Kirill Elatontsev has also remained steady as a backup big.

Kuol Atak shined off the bench in the Georgia game as well, pouring in 18 points on 6-7 shooting from behind the arc. Between a healthy Forsythe, Jones, Elatontsev, and Atak, the Sooners are finally getting the bench production they have needed. Now it just needs to continue.

“Going into the Kentucky game, we had the number one hardest remaining schedule in the country by ESPN analytics,” Moser said. “We’ve been 2-1 in these first three games. We’re playing better. We’ve always believed in each other through the tough times, but getting Dayton healthy and getting some other guys productive off the bench has put less pressure on those first five to produce every night.”

“We know what’s ahead of us and we know there’s a path for us,” Forsythe said.

That path continues Wednesday night in Knoxville, where Oklahoma will face Rick Barnes’ Tennessee squad at 6:00 pm on ESPN2.

