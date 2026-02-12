DeMarco Murray leaving OU, joining Kansas City Chiefs as running backs coach

Oklahoma is in the market for yet another position coach.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray is leaving the Sooners and accepting a position with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz and confirmed by OUInsider. Murray is joining Andy Reid’s staff as the Chiefs’ new running backs coach.

Murray becomes the third position coach to depart the Sooners this offseason, joining former tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley and former cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

Murray — a former OU player — joined the Sooners’ staff in 2020 after a brief stint at Arizona. Murray was retained on staff after Brent Venables was hired as head coach in late 2021. Murray, who had a successful seven-year stint in the NFL, has been on OU’s staff for the past six seasons.

The former OU running back has been a target for several programs in the last few years, most notably by Ohio State two years ago. The Sooners gave him a contract extension to remain on staff.

However, Murray will now jump to the professional ranks, and Venables is tasked with replacing another longtime position coach.